Guardiola gives a message of optimism after one of his worst results ever as Manchester City's manager

Manchester City is having a bad streak recently. The frequent ruler of English football lost 4-1 against Sporting Lisbon (still led by Rubén Amorim before joining Man United), leader of the Primeira Liga in Portugal, and also second in the UCL's League Phase, only behind Liverpool, the only team to have won every match.

Man City also lost against Bournemouth last Saturday, giving away the Premier League leadership, and got kicked out of the EFL Cup against Tottenham. For Bernardo Silva, "it's disappointing because we're a bit in a dark place right now. Even when we are playing well we don't score our chances and we concede too easily."

He fears that it will be too late unless they come back quickly from these losses, as recorded by Sky Sports. "It's difficult to find reasons for what is happening to us. It just looks like this team is going the wrong way now."

Guardiola thinks they played good yesterday, but "sometimes it's just football".

However, Pep Guardiola thinks a bit more positively, saying they knew from start it would be a tough season. "It is a tough challenge, but I am here. But this is what it is. I like it, I love it, I want to face it and lift my players and try it".

He also said that, unlike Bournemouth, when they played "really bad", yesterday they played really good. "I know how we behave today, how good we were, and how a young central defender (Jahmai Simpson-Pusey), what an exceptional game he played.

"We have to accept it. Life is that, sport is that. Everyone has to be better and better and better and we will find it. We are alive in all competitions, and we will continue", he said, after one of the worst results of his tenure as Manchester City's manager. According to OptaJoe, he has only conceded four goals in a Champions League match two other times in his career as a trainer, one with Bayern and another with City.