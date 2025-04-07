Guardiola defends Phil Foden from shameful insults to his mother during the Manchester derby

HQ

After a goalless Manchester derby between City and United, Pep Guardiola defended his player Phil Foden, particularly after the insults he suffered on the pitch, with songs referring to his mother. "I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil. It's a lack of class and they should be ashamed", said Guardiola, who thought that it did not represent Manchester United, but rather the people. "We are so exposed, the people who are now on the screens in football. Managers, owners, especially the players".

Foden's mother, Claire Rowlands, made headlines in January 2024 when she was fined for swearing to a police officer in a night club.

Guardiola also talked about the state of form of the team, saying that is not only Phil who has dipped this year, it's all of team. "It's not one, that would be easy, it's all of them. In a long career you always have seasons when you are not, he will be back", said Guardiola, who hugged Foden when he left the pitch. The Mancunian player scored 19 goals in Premier League last season, but has only scored seven this year.

Manchester City's draw leaves them fifth on the Premier League, and it Newcastle beats Leicester tonight, they would fall to sixth place, far from the Champions League spots for next season.