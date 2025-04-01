Guardiola confirms Haaland will be out for five to seven weeks: "We don't have another player with his skills"

HQ

Pep Guardiola has given an update on Erling Haaland's injury, who twisted his left ankle during the FA Cup quarter-finals match last Sunday. The club originally said that they hoped to have the player back for the remainder of the season, and today Guardiola has said that he expects the Norwegian player to be side-lined between five and seven weeks.

"The doctors told me between five and seven weeks. So hopefully for the end of season and FIFA Club World Cup he will be ready", said Pep, who lamented how injury-filled the season has been, starting with Rodri missing most of the season: "Sometimes there are years where these kinds of things happen. It's happened all season. I would say it could have been different if it was at the end of season", and says that Haaland, who recently extended his contract until 2034, is truly unique: "We don't have another player with his skills or specific qualities but we have to adapt".

Haaland will miss the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 26, but if the team managed to win, Haaland could be ready just in time for the final, which will take place on May 17. Haaland, however, will miss most of the final Premier League matchdays, which concludes on May 25 for Manchester City, an away fixture against Fulham. He should be ready for the FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place between June 14 and July 13.

Manchester City's next game is tomorrow Wednesday, at home against Leicester City, at 19:45 BST.