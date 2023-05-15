Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 surpasses $500 million at the box office

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 looks to be a solid return for Marvel at the box office, as it not only surpasses $500 million worldwide but also makes another $60 million at the domestic box office.
While this domestic figure still marks a 49% drop from its first weekend, this is a much better drop than what Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania managed to achieve as it fell by 70% in its second weekend.
While being the worst-rated of the three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, it appears James Gunn's farewell to the colourful cast of characters is still proving to be an incredibly popular movie.
What did you think of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3?
Thanks, Forbes.