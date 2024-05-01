Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 only had a net profit of $124 million

HQ

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the last big successes the MCU project has had. As James Gunn's final Marvel project before he set his sights on a different superhero universe, and the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we knew them, it was a film a lot of people went to see.

Around $150 million short of making a billion dollars, it was pretty clear the film was a success financially. But, as Deadline reports, even after making so much money, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 turned a profit of $124 million.

Considering the film pulled in nearly $850 million at the box office, and had a net revenue of $674 million, this just goes to show how expensive movies are to make nowadays, and that if something has a production budget of $250 million, it might need triple that just to break even.