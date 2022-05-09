Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wraps filming

HQ

On November 8, James Gunn tweeted that he was "Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3", and as usual with Gunn, he has been pretty transparent with the status of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filming ever since.

And now, it seems like everything is done as Gunn posts on Twitter that he has wrapped the filming of the third movie. Earlier this year, Gunn said that this will be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie with this team of heroes, and we already know it premieres on May 5, 2023.