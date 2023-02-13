Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer prepares us for death

Will Star-Lord be the one dying?

James Gunn has already proved that he's not afraid of killing beloved characters, so combine a certain clip in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3's first trailer, this being the end of a trilogy and vague comments from the director himself and it's understandable fans are expecting another heartbreaking death in May. These theories will just go berserk after watching this new trailer.

Marvel has as expected taken advantage of the fact 100+ million people across the world are watching the Super Bowl tonight by giving us a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. While it includes some stuff we've seen before, we're also treated to new ones offering both comedy, action, drama and a tease of Star-Lord's death. We'll see what actually happens when their finale mission premieres on May 5.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

