Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer prepares us for death

James Gunn has already proved that he's not afraid of killing beloved characters, so combine a certain clip in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3's first trailer, this being the end of a trilogy and vague comments from the director himself and it's understandable fans are expecting another heartbreaking death in May. These theories will just go berserk after watching this new trailer.

Marvel has as expected taken advantage of the fact 100+ million people across the world are watching the Super Bowl tonight by giving us a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. While it includes some stuff we've seen before, we're also treated to new ones offering both comedy, action, drama and a tease of Star-Lord's death. We'll see what actually happens when their finale mission premieres on May 5.