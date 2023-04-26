Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Curse of the Sea Rats
      Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

      Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to have multiple post-credits scenes

      Director James Gunn confirmed the exact amount.

      With the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie almost here, with that being Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the director behind it, James Gunn, has now confirmed exactly how many post-credits scenes the film will feature.

      As stated in a comment on a post he shared on Instagram, the filmmaker, who is now a head-honcho over at DC, confirmed that Guardians 3 will feature two post-credits scenes. Specifically Gunn stated:

      "There is not a post-credit scene. There are two."

      As for what they'll be remains unclear, but with Guardians 3 slated to open in cinemas around the world on May 5, 2023, it won't be long until those questions are answered.

