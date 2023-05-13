Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack coming to cassette in July

It's almost equally exciting to hear the soundtrack for a new Guardians of the Galaxy film as it is to actually see the movie itself, as director James Gunn has always put a lot of emphasis on intricately weaving the soundtrack into the actual film in a way that most other movies fail to do so elegantly.
While many of you likely have the Awesome Mix soundtracks integrated into your digital music library, sometimes there is just nothing quite like a real, physical copy of the soundtrack, and according to Comicbook.com, Guardians Vol. 3 will be getting this treatment in July.
It's said that there will be a cassette edition of the soundtrack coming on July 7, while those with record players can already pick up a vinyl edition of the latest Awesome Mix. The catch with these editions is that they are technically not accurate with the film, as in Vol. 3, Peter Quill uses a Zune, following his cassette-reading Walkman being destroyed in Guardians Vol. 2.