Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 praised by Peta

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been heavily praised by the animal rights organization Peta for its focus on animal testing and the exploitation of critters in the name of science.

In a statement made yesterday, Peta even referred to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the "best animal rights film of the year for helping audiences see animals as individuals and suggesting that just because we can experiment on them doesn't mean that we should."

As well as showcasing more Marvel action and continuing the stories of the Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn's third space-faring adventure does give a focus on Rocket and how he came to be the person he is by the time the movies roll around. Without spoiling too much, there is a lot of animal experimentation involved which obviously isn't seen in a positive light.

