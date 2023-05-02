Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the trilogy's worst-rated movie

HQ

Marvel Studios and James Gunn are getting ready to wave goodbye to the Guardians of the Galaxy with an emotional farewell when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally opens in theaters on the 3rd of May. It marks the end of one of Marvel's most unlikely successes and the reviews are refreshingly positive. Especially when contrasted with many of the other questionable movies that have shaped Marvel's fourth phase.

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seems to stumble and fumble more than the previous two films in the trilogy. On Rotten Tomatoes, many critics point out how the excessive humour takes up too much space and how the film is both too long for its own good. But not least, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is accused of lacking heart and instead prioritizing spectacle. These are all factors that contributed to the third chapter being the trilogy's lowest ranked with 79% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

This can be compared to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with its 85% and the original movie with a mighty 92%. For those of you who missed Gamereactor's review, you can read it here.

Are you looking forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?