Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has broken a world record during filming

It now holds the title for the "most makeup appliances created for a single production".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently still being filmed, with the release slated for May 5, 2023. While you're no doubt looking forward to checking out what awaits Star Lord and crew, director James Gunn has revealed that the movie is already breaking records.

As the director states, the movie has broken the "most makeup appliances created for a single production" record previously held by 2000's How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

"Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for "the most makeup appliances created for a single production" (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!"

This gives an idea of the extent of the sorts of special effects that will be used in the movie, and if that isn't enough to get you excited for this movie, Gunn also later tweeted an update that included this statement: "Today we are shooting some wonderful cameos for true Guardians fans." As for who these cameos will be remains unclear.

