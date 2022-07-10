Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will feature a new Awesome Mix

HQ

While we're expecting to get another incredible soundtrack when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts next year, it looks like we're also in for a bit of a treat this holiday, as the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is also set to get its own Awesome Mix.

This has been confirmed by director James Gunn, who in reply to a fan comment about the matter, simply said "Will there ever."

As for what will be on this Awesome Mix, no doubt Gunn has some holiday tracks lined up, but to get a confirmation about this, we'll just have to wait until the Holiday Special debuts later this year on Disney+.