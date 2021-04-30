GTLF May 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Even with several games being pushed back later into the year, May is still a contender for one of 2021's best months for gaming so far. That is largely due to the fact that we are seeing releases in some pretty major franchises such as Resident Evil and Mass Effect. The month is also notable for brand new IPs, as Biomutant and Knockout City are both making their way out into the wild. Here are our most anticipated games for the month ahead:

Resident Evil: Village - May 7 - (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

The direct follow-up to Capcom's survival horror Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village puts protagonist Ethan Winters back in the hot seat, as he's thrust into a world of demons and monsters after a brutal encounter with Resident Evil alumni Chris Redfield. With the goal of saving his infant daughter Rosa from the horrors that call the village and Castle Dimitrescu home, Winters will face inconceivable terrors as he looks to unearth what has caused this peaceful, remote town to fall into disarray.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends - May 10 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC)

Coming from Sumo Digital, the same studio who recently brought us Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a PvPvE title that pits two teams of four players against each other where the goal is to outwit the AI guards and steal the treasures they are protecting. With a roster of interesting characters of yore at your fingertips, this title set in a violent, medieval world is a unique take on the fabled tale of Robin Hood.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - May 14 - (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

After the release of the divisive Mass Effect: Andromeda, BioWare has gone and reworked the original trilogy of titles for a brand new generation of gamers. The Legendary Edition includes improvements to textures, lighting, and models, as well reduced load times across the board. It also features almost all of the DLC released for each respective game (the only thing missing is the Pinnacle Station DLC for the original Mass Effect).

Famicom Detective Club - May 14 - (Switch)

Nintendo is bringing the iconic Famicom Detective Club series to the Switch with not one, but two remade titles, both landing on the platform on May 14. Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind will be available to pick up either separately or as part of a bundle, and will see the titles reimagined with modern graphics, gameplay, and voice acting, despite still retaining its original perplexing mysteries.

Days Gone (PC version) - May 18 - (PC)

We now know that a sequel for Sony Bend's post-apocalyptic action-adventure game is no longer on the cards, but fans should find some happiness with the upcoming PC release. The PC version of Days Gone features an unlocked framerate, ultra-wide monitor support, and of course, the option to be able to play with a mouse and keyboard.

Knockout City - May 21 (Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dodgeball doesn't instantly spring to mind when thinking about online sports titles, but Knockout City aims to change that. Produced by Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit developer Velan Studios, Knockout City requires that you have quick reflexes and that you work cooperatively with your fellow team members. The game features a whole slew of hilarious 3v3 modes, including one that sees you roll up your team mates into a ball. What's great is that it has a free trial at launch, so be sure to give it a download if you like what you see.

Miitopia - May 21 - (Nintendo Switch)

Originally released during the 3DS' later years, Miitopia is an RPG that sees you embark upon a fantastical adventure with your own customised Mii. The game features turn-based combat and sees you forge lasting relationships with other Mii characters. This new version of the game will allow you to play it on the big screen for the very first time, and it adds a few minor changes, such as new cosmetic items and the ability to have a horse ally.

Rust (Console Edition) May 21 - (PS4, Xbox One)

After eight long years (five of which were in early access), console players will finally be able to experience this iconic survival title later this month. Rust on consoles will feature the same core gameplay, as it'll see you fight to survive out in the wild whilst using the materials around you to craft shelter, weapons, and other equipment. It's not clear right now how the console version will differ, but it's said to feature a revamped and optimised control scheme.

Biomutant - May 25 - (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Things might have gone awfully quiet for Biomutant as of recent, but it's still on track to release at the end of this month. If you haven't seen it already, the game is a post-apocalyptic RPG that contains its own unique combat system that blends together melee and ranged attacks. It also enables you to genetically mutate your character and this alters both your character's appearance and their abilities. It certainly has a fair share of intriguing mechanics, so we've got our fingers crossed that they're executed effectively.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster - May 25 - (PS4, PC, Switch)

Helping bridge the gap until the eventual release of Shin Megami Tensei V is Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster. This enhanced version of the 2003 original features a more relaxed "Merciful" difficulty setting, as well as full-voiced cutscenes and a reworked soundtrack. At its heart though, it still contains the same emotionally and tragic tale that has resonated with audiences for almost two whole decades.

These are just a selection of games that we are looking forward to in May 2021, be sure to head back soon to see the titles we're most excited for in June 2021.