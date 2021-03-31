GTLF April 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The start of this year has been a slow one when we look at major game releases, and while we are still seeing delay announcements, we're reaching a point in the year when more big name projects are seeing official launches. April 2021 is looking to be a pretty crazy one as we have AAA launches at the start and at the end of the month, with People Can Fly's anticipated Outriders kicking it all off.

Outriders - April 1 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Stadia)

There doesn't seem to be much else to say about this title at this point. We've seen countless amounts of gameplay and even had a playable demo available for nearly a month now, but the People Can Fly developed Outriders is almost here bringing its looter-shooter style of gameplay to fans in a complete package at launch. Set for April 1, Outriders is available on a variety of platforms and is even accessible via Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Oddworld: Soulstorm - April 6 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Following on from the events of Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty, Oddworld: Soulstorm is a remake of the second entry into Abe's epic journey. Designed as a complete story retake inspired by the original tale, Soulstorm is bringing the largest visual jump to the series, alongside new mechanics to use to save the unfortunate Mudokon people from the Glukkon's terrifying corporate machines. Set to launch on PlayStation consoles and PC on April 6, this new title from Oddworld Inhabitants is set to bring a truly twisted tale.

Star Wars Republic Commando - April 6 (PS4, Switch)

It may have already been available previously on Steam and Xbox (via backwards compatibility), but that doesn't matter, as now fans on PS4 and Switch are getting a chance to relive this classic within the Star Wars series. Republic Commando is a tactical first-person shooter that is set during the events of the Clone Wars and it was released on the original Xbox and PS2 back in 2005. Disappointingly this does appear to be a single port, but we're still looking forward to the chance of playing it on modern platforms.

SaGa Frontier Remastered - April 15 (PC, PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)

We've seen many JRPG classics such as Final Fantasy VII and Secret of Mana receive the remake treatment and now it's SaGa Frontier's time. Saga Frontier first debuted on the original PlayStation back in 1997 and although it received some pretty mixed reviews at launch, it still has retained a pretty loyal fanbase. The remake of the game, of course, refines the visuals, but it also adds a new protagonist and events and cutscenes not in the original.

Shadow Man: Remastered - April 15 (PC)

The original Shadow Man game was released over 20 years ago back in 1999, meaning there's probably a pretty big chance you haven't played Acclaim's beloved action-adventure. But that's all about to change as April 15, 2021 marks the official launch date of Shadow Man: Remastered, an enhanced version of the original this time being developed by Nightdive Studios. Set to feature 4K and HDR support, this title will be available to PC players first of all, with console versions planned for at a later date.

MLB The Show 21 - April 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Baseball might not exactly be the biggest sport over here in Europe, but that hasn't stopped MLB The Show 21 from launching outside the US. This title developed by San Diego Studio is a pretty historic one, as it's the first time a Sony Interactive Entertainment title is being published on Xbox consoles at launch. Coming to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles on the current and the older generation, this is looking to bring the action of baseball to more players than ever before.

MotoGP 21 - April 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

The annual MotoGP series is returning once again this April and it's arriving on next-gen consoles for the very first time. As well as sporting some more refined visuals, this latest outing includes several improvements to add a greater touch of realism to the racing. MotoGP 21, for example, introduces a Long Lap Penalty, which works to punish racers who try to unfairly shave off seconds by cutting out corners.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - April 23 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

With Nier Automata proving to be a thriving success, Square Enix has decided to go back and rework the title that started it all for the series. Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is a remastered version of Nier Replicant, which launched exclusively in Japan in 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360. This version of the game features improved visuals, reworked combat, and some new lines from the original voice cast have been reportedly recorded. If you're a fan of the series you'll want to check out the story that is debuting for the first time now in the west.

Returnal - April 30 (PS5)

One of few true PlayStation 5 exclusives, Housemarque's Returnal is a triple AAA roguelike set in the dark, foreboding world of an ever-changing alien planet. Featuring intense third-person roguelike shooting mechanics and plenty of challenging foes to face off against, Returnal will ask players to manage their equipment and resources with care, as every time you die, you have to restart from scratch. Set to release on April 30 on the PS5, Returnal is also using the PS5's unique features to offer a truly immersive experience unlike anything like it.

New Pokémon Snap - April 30 (Switch)

New Pokémon Snap looks to modernise one of the series' most beloved spin-offs and it showcases even more impressive visuals than Sword and Shield. The game sees you document and capture snapshots of Pokémon lurking within their natural habitat as you are carted along on a linear path. This sequel to the 1999 game allows you to share your snaps with the community online and it enables you to dress them up with stickers and borders.

That about wraps up this edition of Games To Look For, be sure to come back next month when we take a look at what May 2021 is offering.