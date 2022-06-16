GTFO's seventh Rundown is out now

HQ

Swedish developer 10 Chambers has just launched the next Rundown for its cooperative horror shooter GTFO. Known as Rundown 7.0 Rise, this is unlike any previous Rundown as it's looking to add a new biome that takes a step away from the typical dark and dreary setting of the game.

Particularly, this comes in the form of the Gardens environment, which includes green fauna and blossoming plants. But for those who are hoping the more pleasant appearance will mean an easier gameplay experience, this environment is also home to two terrifying new enemy types, which we are told range from being "clingy" to being "immortal".

To add to the Gardens environment, Rundown 7.0 Rise is also serving up ten new expeditions, an revamped and updated solo tutorial mode, a more dynamic music system, improved graphics, new sound effects, and a more clearly defined progression system. And the best part is that you can check out all of these new features as part of a free Steam weekend, which starts today (at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST), and runs until June 20.

"It feels great to deliver one more major update for free to our GTFO community while at the same time being able to invite everyone to try out GTFO during our free weekend on Steam," said Robin Björkell, Communications Director at 10 Chambers. "To make onboarding a bit easier for new Prisoners brave enough to embark down in The Complex, we've added a solo tutorial level that will teach you the basic ropes of GTFO. But don't keep playing solo; it's still best to play with friends; work together, or die together."

Be sure to check out GTFO Rundown 7.0 Rise on PC today, and also check out some gameplay, where we jumped into the new content alongside a few members of 10 Chambers.