GTFO

GTFO's infectious second Rundown has just dropped

Only 7.6% of players survived the first Rundown, and now there's a second ready to kick our collective butt.

GTFO has today been updated with a major content drop, Infection, and if you've already picked up the game since it landed in Early Access late last year, you'll be able to download it for free.

10 Chambers Collective, the developer behind the co-op shooter, has also thrown down the gauntlet to players by confirming that a paltry 7.6% of you actually survived the first Rundown. While that points to a challenging overall experience, starting today we have the chance to try and do better across a new environment complete with 10 maps, new weapons, enemies, and so on and so forth.

If you're intrigued by the prospect of an intense co-op sci-fi shooter from some of the creative minds behind the original Payday games, then GTFO should definitely be on your short-range scanner. To see it in action and find out more, simply check out our recent exclusive gameplay demo with the developers below, where together we play through the new content during an extended two-hour gameplay session.

GTFO - Early Access Impressions

Written by Sam Bishop

10 Chambers Collective has punished us repeatedly with its Early Access title, and we loved every second of this gripping cooperative experience.



