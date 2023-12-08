GTFO's final Rundown has launched

HQ

After multiple years as a full game and several years before that as an Early Access project, Swedish developer 10 Chambers' GTFO is now officially complete. The final chapter of the game has now made its debut, in the form of Rundown 8.0, meaning players can now delve into the title to witness the conclusion of this challenging cooperative horror title.

We've had the chance to learn more about GTFO's eighth Rundown in the form of a preview meeting session recently, where CEO Ulf Andersson told us more about what this means for the game and if there are plans to bring GTFO to consoles at all. You can read all about that here.

Otherwise, check out the Rundown 8.0 trailer below.