GTFO launches huge new Rebirth update

GTFO, the hardcore co-op shooter from 10 Chambers, has received its biggest update ever today in Rebirth.

13 new Expeditions will be made available as part of Rebirth, and they're all coming to the game for free for anyone who owns GTFO. Robin Björkell, communications director at 10 Chambers, said that this update sends "the prisoners will be sent even deeper down the Complex and have the chance to find records about who they are and their character's history. The quest to discover who you are and why you are here continues."

Björkell also teased a possible sale for the game on Steam, saying: "Here's where I usually say, there's never been a better time to buy GTFO because of all the newly added content, and the game is bigger than ever," says Robin Björkell. "But the fact is, I would advise everyone that still doesn't own GTFO to wait until June 19th. It might save you a few bucks!"

Will you be checking out the GTFO Rebirth update?