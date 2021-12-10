GTFO has now officially left Early Access

HQ

Following two years of development in Steam Early Access, the Swedish game developer, 10 Chambers, has officially announced that its hardcore, cooperative FPS title, GTFO, has welcomed its Version 1.0 update and has now launched as a full product.

Revealed during The Game Awards, the update was announced in a brand-new trailer (which you can see in full below), where it was also mentioned that Version 1.0 of GTFO would be arriving with a wealth of improvements and new features.

As of right now, players can add bots to their game to be able to tackle the challenge of GTFO without a full party of friends. On top of this, there are also customisable characters, checkpoints in levels to alleviate the challenge a bit, better matchmaking systems, a more refined animation system, updated rendering techniques and better visuals, as well as various other welcome improvements.

Likewise, Version 1.0 of GTFO also includes the many chunks of content added throughout Early Access, including The Rundown, which is 10 Chambers' way of consistently refreshing the challenge of GTFO, through new maps, weapons, and scenarios, in replacement of older content. This style of design will continue into 2022 and beyond now that the game has officially been released.

"We have exhilarating Rundown drops planned for 2022, where we want to continue to challenge our players with the unexpected," said Hjalmar Vikström, game design director at 10 Chambers. "With version 1.0, we are just starting to bend the limits of what GTFO can be, and I don't want to spoil anything but play the game - you will understand what I mean. Our list of ideas for new horrors, puzzles, and tools is extensive, so I am genuinely excited for the coming years of GTFO."

To mark the Version 1.0 update for GTFO, the game is also 25% off on Steam as of right now. To see all the new features coming as part of Version 1.0, check out the trailer for the full launch of GTFO below.