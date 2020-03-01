Cookies

GTFO developer chose the title because it was memorable

Those wondering why the brutal team coordination focused horror game GTFO bears that title now have an answer to the question.

10 Chambers Collective, the developer behind the brutally hard yet phenomenally entertaining team coordination-focused action horror game GTFO stated that the title didn't refer to "get the f*** out" as many had thought and while the developer has yet to confirm what it actually means, we now know why the title was chosen for the game.

In an interview, 10 Chambers' Svante Vinternatt (via Dualshockers) stated that the team simply chose the title because it was impactful and because people would remember it.

"We did some brainstorming for a name; like okay, what should the title be? As a collective, we actually voted. We had a couple of alternatives, and of course, discussed what we should end up with, and we thought this was a suiting title to the game. Some people love it, some people hate it, but you remember it and it fits with the game."

So there you have it - it's a good a reason as any.

