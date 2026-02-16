GTFO and Den of Wolves developer 10 Chambers has laid off a "large number" of staff

HQ

It seems like developer 10 Chambers has grown too big for its boots. In a new statement as reported on by VGC, the Swedish developer has confirmed that it is undergoing "significant restructuring" and that a "large number" of staff are being laid off as part of this initiative.

The changes are being made as part of an effort to better focus on the development of Den of Wolves, a game that has been anticipated as it's the return to the heist genre for a studio that is made up of individuals that created the Payday series. These folk include Ulf Anderson, who in one of our most recent Gamescom interviews with the developer, mentioned the increase in size of 10 Chambers and how the studio probably should have been renamed "110 Chambers" to reflect its larger proportions.

As for these layoffs, the statement from 10 Chambers explains: "We can confirm that we're taking a hard look at how we work and how the studio is set up, so Den of Wolves can become the game it deserves to be. This unfortunately means a significant restructuring of the studio, impacting a large number of roles, including several of the studio's co-founders.

"We recognize these changes are difficult, and we're approaching them thoughtfully. Out of respect for everyone involved, we won't comment on individual situations. We remain focused on the vision of Den of Wolves.

"Ulf Anderson and Simon Viklund remain fully committed to the game and to leading the studio forward. When we have more concrete news to share, we'll do it through our official channels."

The exact number of developers who have been laid off is not clear, and likewise, we don't know when Den of Wolves is expected to launch.