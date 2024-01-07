Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto VI

GTA V's Michael is sick of people labelling Grand Theft Auto VI as woke

Sad to see that someone even needs to say this, but Ned Luke is shooting down haters.

Ned Luke, the actor who plays Michael in Grand Theft Auto V, has fired back against gamers who've said that Grand Theft Auto VI has gone "woke" following the release of the game's first trailer last month.

"You get a lot of these clowns out here going, 'Rockstar's going woke, they're caving into the wokeness of the world'. First of all, there's been other female protagonists in the past, but obviously not in something as huge as this," Luke told IGN.

"GTA 6 is going to be the biggest game ever. She looks like a bada** to me. That last scene where they come busting in, she just looked like a bada**. And the thing that was cool was that she led the way. She kicked open the door, and then Jason was back here. So, I don't know if you read into that as she's going to be the big time and he's going to be with her, or what."

Lucia wasn't the only driver of hate from gamers. As is always the case whenever a minority community is represented, people immediately pointed to ideas of white replacement, as if the male protagonist in the game isn't a white man. It's all reactionary stuff, and to be honest, it's best just to ignore rather than get swept up in the steaming toxic waste.

Grand Theft Auto VI

