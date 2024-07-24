GTA VI will be "more of the same" according to former Rockstar employee

HQ

There's probably no doubt that Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game in the world right now. With fans speculating wildly and breaking down every little piece of news about the title that finds its way onto the internet. All in an attempt to find out what novelties and surprises the game will offer.

But if Obbe Vermeij, a former Rockstar employee who worked on previous games in the series, is to be believed, the sixth in the series is going to be more of the same, and he's now warning fans not to expect Grand Theft Auto VI to somehow reinvent the wheel.

In an interview with SanInPlay, Vermeij states: "I don't think it is going to be wildly different from GTA 5, people might be a little disappointed".

He also goes on to say how Rockstar is definitely doing what they can to push the boundaries of the medium. However, he also mentions that many fans seem to be expecting a bit too much from the game, and thus risk being disappointed once Grand Theft Auto VI arrives on store shelves worldwide.

You can check out the interview in full below.

What are your hopes and expectations for Grand Theft Auto VI?