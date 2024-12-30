GTA VI trailer on Chinese platform BiliBili reveals hidden details

HQ

The first trailer for GTA VI has been out for over a year now, and fans are still hungry for more. While Rockstar Games has kept a tight lid on updates, a version of the trailer uploaded to BiliBili, a Chinese video platform, has given fans a fresh look at the footage—offering enhanced image quality and brightness. This improved version has uncovered previously unseen details, especially in darker areas, sparking new theories and excitement within the GTA community.

Thanks to the better compression on BiliBili, fans can spot finer textures and sharper visuals that were not noticeable in the YouTube version. For instance, there are clearer textures on water, more defined character details, and even sharper close-ups of characters, such as the striations on a woman's thigh in a beach scene. Other fans have pointed out subtle changes, like the recognizable Hotel Loews Miami Beach with identical beach umbrellas, highlighting Rockstar's dedication to detail.

Comparisons between the two versions of the trailer have sparked even more buzz, with users on X sharing their findings. In a post, one X user pointed out that some high-frequency details have been restored in this clearer version, which has reignited old fan theories about the game. These small but significant differences have reignited some of the old fan theories, leading people to speculate further about what they could mean for the story and visuals of GTA VI. To get a full grasp of the improvements, another YouTube video comparison shows how much clearer the details are in this upgraded version.

Though GTA VI fans were hoping for a new trailer in late December 2024, this revelation from the BiliBili trailer serves as a small consolation prize. As the game is slated for a fall 2025 release, only on next-gen consoles for now, this clearer glimpse into the game's visuals keeps the anticipation alive.

