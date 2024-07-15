GTA VI trailer now has over 200 million views

HQ

The fact that people are ridiculously excited about the next Grand Theft Auto is hardly news, and in case there were still any doubters, the statistics for the game's trailer show otherwise.

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI now has more than 200 million views, a milestone reached in just under seven months, making it the second most viewed game trailer on YouTube - ever.

This is also only based on figures from Rockstar Games' own YouTube channel, and if you also count the dozens of re-uploads of the trailer that exist, then the total number of views is far more.

Either way, these are very impressive numbers and give a clear foretaste of the impending storm that the game will stir up once it lands on store shelves, because then we can safely assume that records will be broken left and right.

How much are you looking forward to GTA VI, and how many times have you watched the trailer?