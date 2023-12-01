GTA VI trailer is coming on Tuesday

HQ

When Rockstar confirmed that a trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game was coming, they only revealed we'd get it in early-December. This lead many to believe we'd get it at The Game Awards on the 8th of December, but we're getting it earlier than that.

Rockstar reveals that the first trailer for what I'm still certain will be called Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive at 2 PM GMT/3 PM CET on the 5th of December. That's on Tuesday!

Not only that. The image accompanying the announcement all but confirms GTA VI will be set in the Vice City area with some very familiar trees and colours. Get hyped!