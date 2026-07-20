GTA VI publisher Take-Two will pursue acquisitions following recent financial bump

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Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the 2K series of sports games, as well as franchises like Borderlands, Civilization, and Grand Theft Auto, has come into quite a bit of a business boom in the last financial year. As the company's recent report reveals, Take-Two has pulled in over $750 million more than expected, and plans to use this cash flow for some big moves.

As explained in a letter to shareholders by CEO Strauss Zelnick (via Insider Gaming), the next 12 months are expected to be historic for Take-Two, and not just because of the expected income from the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. "Backed by our flexible balance sheet and expected operating cash flow of more than $1 billion this fiscal year, we are positioned to realize the creative and commercial potential of our franchises, pursue accretive M&A opportunities and invest in technology that will unlock greater creative capabilities and operational efficiencies across our organization. We are exceedingly optimistic that these efforts will drive continued success and long-term shareholder value," Zelnick writes.

If you're not aware, M&A means mergers and acquisitions, essentially implying that Take-Two could go on a bit of a buying spree following this new lot of cash. We've seen big studio buyouts not go too well for Xbox and PlayStation, and Take-Two may not have the money to purchase a huge AAA studio. But, other, smaller mergers could be on the cards to give the publisher access to more talent. In the months and years to come, Take-Two is looking to grow, at least, something that seems a rarity for the industry these days.