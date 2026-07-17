GTA VI may have another competitor, as Hela: of Mice & Magic locks in a Q4 2026 launch

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Hela: of Mice & Magic, formerly known as just Hela, has set its release window. The game will be arriving in Q4 this year, as developer Windup Games and publisher Knights Peak announced alongside the release of a short new gameplay trailer.

Even from our Gamescom preview last year, it's clear to see how much Hela: of Mice & Magic has improved ahead of its launch later in 2026. The game, which can be played solo or co-op with up to three friends, lets you explore an open world inspired by northern Sweden, where you'll complete a series of errands after being tasked with helping a local witch.

You'll make animal friends, use a magical backpack to float around the world, and have a wholesome, good-natured time in something that feels much too polished to be referred to as "friendslop." Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out on your favourite digital marketplace for when Hela's pre-orders go live.