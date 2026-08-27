GTA VI extended look on Netflix: how long it is, how to watch it live, when does it hit YouTube

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It's finally here: after years of waiting and days of leaks, Rockstar is finally ready to show gameplay for GTA VI, less than three months before the generation-defining game releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19.

Despite the leaks, confirmed by Rockstar as being true (which included some spoilers for Lucía's story), the company did not change their plans, and their partnership with Netflix remains. This means that the "Extended Look" for Grand Theft Auto VI will take place tonight Thursday August 27 at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST, only on Netflix.

GTA VI gameplay reveal will be uploaded to YouTube six hours later

We also know that the showcase will last 26 minutes, and it has been capture entirely on PS5 (the standard PS5 apparently, not PS5 Pro, although they will probably say that in the video).

If you don't have Netflix and were thinking of watching it through a stream, Rockstar and Netflix naturally will forbid to show images until: you will only see their reactions.

Thankfully, the gameplay will also be released to Rockstar's YouTube channel, but that won't be until six hours later (3:00 AM CEST, 2:00 AM BST).

Are you hyped for GTA VI? Will you watch the gameplay reveal on Netflix, or wait until it is on YouTube?