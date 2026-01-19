GTA VI developer Rockstar North's headquarters closed following suspected incident

HQ

Things have been heated at Rockstar North in Edinburgh, where an explosion rocked the company's building earlier today. The headquarters has been cordoned off, and The Mirror reports that it may have been an "explosion in a boiler room," although nothing has been officially confirmed.

Hopefully, and most likely, this is not a criminal act, and we are keeping our fingers crossed that no one was injured and that work on the world's most anticipated game (perhaps ever?) can continue. We are, of course, talking about Grand Theft Auto VI, which is set to be released in November, and we don't want any more delays.