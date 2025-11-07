GTA VI delay caused Take-Two stock to drop 10%, but its CEO isn't worried

HQ

Last night, Rockstar dropped the somewhat expected bombshell that it was delaying Grand Theft Auto VI again, this time by a period of six months into November 2026. This delay was of course met with the expected disappointment from fans, but it seems that now these release pushbacks are starting to affect GTA publisher Take-Two's stock quite seriously.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Take-Two stock fell by around 10% following news of the delay. However, the publisher doesn't seem to be too worried. At least its CEO is all smiles, as he believes this is the last time we'll be seeing GTA VI delayed.

Speaking to IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the delay comes from wanting Grand Theft Auto VI to be the best experience it can be. "We wanted to give Rockstar the appropriate amount of time to polish the title and make sure it can be the very best it can be," he said, adding that he's "highly confident" this is the last time the game gets delayed.

"There have been limited circumstances where more time was required to polish a title and make sure that it was spectacular, and that time has been well-spent. When our competitors go to market before something was ready, bad things happen," he added.