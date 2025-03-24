GTA veteran believes the games industry needs to get smarter

HQ

Today, the video game market feels more saturated than ever. While we're constantly bombarded with new titles both indie and AAA as well as everything in between, old favourites still vie for our attention, and we all have a backlog we're waiting to chew through. That means that it's more difficult than ever to really gather an audience, but Rockstar veteran Leslie Benzies has some advice for developers.

"There are no more hours in the day, there are no more humans emerging that play video games, so there's a finite user base," he told Edge magazine (via GamesRadar). "There are so many games, and I think we're starting to feel the effects of that over the past year or so, in closures and layoffs."

"These days, you have to look at your analytics. You've got to see what people want to play... I think we as an industry need to get smarter, to know, 'Will people actually want to play this?'"

Benzies is currently working on MindsEye, a new shooter from Build A Rocket Boy and IO Interactive. He might not be right about there being no more humans emerging to play video games, but it definitely feels like there isn't enough space for everyone to become a million-seller nowadays. We'll have to see if the industry can adapt, and figure out what players want to play.