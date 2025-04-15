English
GTA V, Towerborne, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and more about to be added to Game Pass

There are several reasons to use the subscription service in the lead up to May.

There's still a month to go until Doom: The Dark Ages is released straight onto Game Pass, but luckily there's no shortage of entertainment until then. Microsoft is apparently going to make the wait a little easier by delivering a hefty load of great titles to Game Pass over the next two weeks. Here's what's in store for the second half of April (games with * will not be added to Game Pass Standard at the premiere, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):


  • Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today

  • Neon White (Xbox) - April 16**

  • SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - April 16

  • Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - April 17*

  • Tempopo (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - April 17*

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - April 24*

  • Towerborne (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - April 29*

  • Far Cry 4 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - April 30

  • Anno 1800 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - May 1

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 1*

  • Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - May 6

As usual, there are also free perks for all subscribers, with current offerings including Game Pass Pack 1 for Call of Duty: Warzone, the Ignis Bundle for Naraka: Bladepoint, and the Inside Out Bundle for Stumble Guys. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about what's included.

Unfortunately, there are also some titles on their way out. These will be gone on April 30th, but you have a 20% discount on them with your subscription until then if you want to keep something:


  • Have a Nice Death (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Sniper Elite 5 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • The Rewinder (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



