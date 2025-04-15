GTA V, Towerborne, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and more about to be added to Game Pass

HQ

There's still a month to go until Doom: The Dark Ages is released straight onto Game Pass, but luckily there's no shortage of entertainment until then. Microsoft is apparently going to make the wait a little easier by delivering a hefty load of great titles to Game Pass over the next two weeks. Here's what's in store for the second half of April (games with * will not be added to Game Pass Standard at the premiere, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):



Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Neon White (Xbox) - April 16**



SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - April 16



Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - April 17*



Tempopo (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - April 17*



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - April 24*



Towerborne (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - April 29*



Far Cry 4 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - April 30



Anno 1800 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - May 1



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 1*



Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - May 6



As usual, there are also free perks for all subscribers, with current offerings including Game Pass Pack 1 for Call of Duty: Warzone, the Ignis Bundle for Naraka: Bladepoint, and the Inside Out Bundle for Stumble Guys. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about what's included.

Unfortunately, there are also some titles on their way out. These will be gone on April 30th, but you have a 20% discount on them with your subscription until then if you want to keep something: