GTA V legends tease comeback - Rockstar, are you listening?

HQ

Michael, Trevor, and Franklin are back in the spotlight again—this time thanks to their voice actors: Steven Ogg, Ned Luke, and Shawn Fonteno. During their appearance at Comic Con Brussels, the trio was asked whether they'd be up for returning in a DLC for one final gig. The answer? A resounding yes—especially when Michael added, "One Last Score." Which, let's be honest, would be a perfect title for the expansion.

There's never been any official word from Rockstar, but the fact that three beloved characters—and the actors behind them—are hyped about the idea? Well, now it's just a matter of whether the fans can shout loud enough, and if Rockstar is listening. Sure, it's a long shot, but hey, hope dies last. A final little DLC, as a companion piece to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI—now that would be pure gold.

One last score.

What do you think—wouldn't that be awesome?