GTA Trilogy's system requirements are pretty reasonable

A few weeks ago, Rockstar finally lifted the veil on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, giving fans a look at the remastered versions of these three iconic games. Set to arrive in November, the games are launching to celebrate their 20th Anniversary, and ahead of that date, the official PC system requirements have been released.

The good news is that these games won't require an absolute battle station of a PC to enjoy, if you do decide to splash out £55 for them. You can see both the minimum and recommended specs below, as mentioned on the Rockstar Store.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Disk: 45GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Disk: 45GB

You can take a look at the comparison trailer for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition below, and can look to pick the game up on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch on November 11.