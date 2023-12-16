GTA: The Trilogy is apparently better on mobile than PS5

HQ

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was not met with the greatest of praise when it was released and although there have been several updates to remedy its poor state, it seems there was still more to fix. This is something that has now happened to the recently released mobile versions of the games to the point that if you are going to play the best version of the trilogy, you should do it on your mobile phone.

On Rockstar's website you can read the following: "These mobile versions of the genre-defining classics Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are all available to be purchased individually and feature additional improvements, including a new Classic Lighting mode that restores the look and feel of the sky in the original games."

A video showing what it looks like on an iPhone 15 has appeared and it shows, among other things, the new "Classic Lighting" setting that makes the sky look much more similar to how it did in the original and it has been reported that several bugs also be addressed. Now it just remains to be seen if they choose to fix the console versions further, but at the moment, it simply looks like if you want to play GTA: The Trilogy in the best and most beautiful condition, then you should do it on a mobile phone.