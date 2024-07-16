GTA+ subscription service could be preparing to come to Nintendo Switch

HQ

It may be one of the biggest misteries of the last ten years in gaming that Grand Theft Auto V will never come to Nintendo Switch. A title that saw the light of day on PS3 and Xbox 360 (a generation before Nintendo Switch), and considered the most profitable entertainment product in history, never had a version ported to the hybrid console. Other titles in the series and even more current games from Rockstar itself, such as Red Dead Redemption, did get Nintendo versions, and it's precisely for them that the GTA publisher's next trailer will be aimed.

As Tez2 has discovered on X/Twitter, Rockstar's subscription service website, GTA+ will give access to games on Nintendo's platform. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition and Red Dead Redemption appear with the Switch logo, meaning that if you're a subscriber to the service you'll be able to access these titles. GTA+ currently costs €7.99 / £6.99, following a price increase earlier this year. There are no cheap annual bundles or anything similar, so it's an option that needs to be looked at carefully.

Is it worth paying for a GTA+ subscription to play these Rockstar classics on Nintendo Switch?

Thanks, VGC.