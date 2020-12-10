Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto V

GTA Online's massive The Cayo Perico Heist shown off in trailer

The new area seems fantastic and dangerous.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The folks over at Rockstar only gave us a few short glimpses of the new area when they finally unveiled GTA Online's upcoming The Cayo Perico Heist expansion last month, but now we got a better look.

Today's trailer doesn't just show off more of the new Cayo Perico island and its beautiful, party-filled beaches, but also gives us a taste of the heist missions themselves. Needless to say, it sure seems like GTA Online's biggest expansion will offer quite a lot of content when it arrives on December 15.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Grand Theft Auto V

Related texts

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy