GTA Online's massive The Cayo Perico Heist shown off in trailer

The folks over at Rockstar only gave us a few short glimpses of the new area when they finally unveiled GTA Online's upcoming The Cayo Perico Heist expansion last month, but now we got a better look.

Today's trailer doesn't just show off more of the new Cayo Perico island and its beautiful, party-filled beaches, but also gives us a taste of the heist missions themselves. Needless to say, it sure seems like GTA Online's biggest expansion will offer quite a lot of content when it arrives on December 15.