GTA IV time capsule: Garage sale discovery becomes a treasure trove for fans

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There's been a lot of buzz about Grand Theft Auto over the weekend, but not about the upcoming sixth game, rather about Niko Bellic's escapades in Grand Theft Auto IV. At a car boot sale in Edinburgh, someone managed to score a spectacular find for just £5.

That person bought an Xbox 360 development kit, which was labelled with a Rockstar North sticker, and on its hard drive, they found content from the game that, for one reason or another, didn't make it into the final release. On GTA Forums, people are currently working feverishly to dig up all the data they've found, which apparently isn't the easiest task.

That said, they've already uncovered a deleted cutscene, a scrapped zombie mini game, and tons of other assets that didn't make it into the final game. You can check out much of this in the video below, which is obviously super interesting for anyone who wants to learn more about this Rockstar classic and game development in general.

Where does Grand Theft Auto IV rank on your list of the best GTA games?