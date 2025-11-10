GTA isn't just a game, it's "a lifestyle," according to Saints Row creator

HQ

Now that we've got over a year still to wait for Grand Theft Auto VI, we've got even more time for people to talk up how big of a game it's going to be. Chris Stockman, creator and designer on Saints Row, believes the upcoming return to stealing cars and blowing them up will be the biggest game possibly ever.

"It's going to be the biggest game, probably of all time, and I'll just say this. The only way for someone to really give them a run for their money is if they have a huge misstep," Stockman explains in the FRVR podcast. "If it comes out and it's terrible, God forbid the industry, oh my gosh, right? It's E.T. all over again, but worse because the budgets. It's going to be a complete disaster. I don't expect that to happen but, if it is, oh my Lord."

While we've not seen a new Grand Theft Auto release in well over a decade now, to Stockman the game has become "a lifestyle" thanks to the success of Grand Theft Auto Online, setting up a mega launch for the follow up.

That doesn't mean competitors should give up on making GTA-like experiences. Stockman doesn't see any harm in going for the #2 slot. "The industry is bigger than its ever been in the sense that people hunger for games," he said. "People hunger for new experiences. I think it's entirely possible to be a number two, there's nothing wrong with trying to be a number two if you play your cards right."