GTA fans are going wild trying to come up with new Grand Theft Auto VI theories

HQ

Before the official launch of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, fans had come up with a bunch of wild theories trying to decipher when it would be revealed. From meticulously analysing every update post Rockstar put out to trying to find a message in the cycle of the moon, these are some dedicated fans to say the least.

And now they're trying to figure out when the next trailer might hit our screens. After pouring over every second of the last trailer, fans think they've found out the key to the next one, and it is in the game's key art.

According to Reddit user 27guy the bullet holes in the car may even have a clue. This post was clearly satire, but on the Grand Theft Auto subreddit fans are going a bit mad now that they seem to have sucked the main trailer dry of information.