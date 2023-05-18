GTA 6 seemingly set to launch in 2024 or early 2025

HQ

Yes, I know. We've heard unsubstantiated rumours of when Grand Theft Auto VI is coming for years, but it seems like the game's publisher has decided to throw some fuel on the fire today.

Because Take-Two has released its last earnings report for fiscal year 2023, and it does as usual include some thoughts about the future. It's in that last bit we find the following interesting statement:

"In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering additional growth in our operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond."

Publishers sure love to use words and terms like groundbreaking and new standards, so that part doesn't necessarily outright confirms GTA VI. Combine this with the hope of earning over $8 billion, and you might have something though. Why? To put this into perspective: the report also states Take-Two's net bookings for fiscal year 2022 was $3.5 billion and last fiscal year was $5.35 billion. That means it projects to earn close to $3 billion dollars more between April 1 next year and March 31, 2025. A leap like that means something big is coming, and I doubt Take-Two thinks Judas, the microtransactions in the NBA 2K games or something like that will do these kinds of numbers. Sure seems like the company expects to launch GTA VI in late-2024 or early-2025. That leaves me with two questions:

When do you think and hope GTA VI will be revealed with a trailer, and what must the game do to sell 180 million copies like Grand Theft Auto V?