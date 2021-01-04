GTA 6 isn't coming anytime soon

We know you're all very excited for a new Grand Theft Auto game, we are too! And while there has been a huge amount of speculation about a new project being in development, with fans hoping it will be coming soon, it doesn't look like that's going to be the case an insider claims.

Twitter user Yan2295 is known for an affinity for all things Rockstar Games, and is frequently found reporting on inside information coming out of the studio. Most recently, he has looked to GTA 6, releasing a short post detailing a bunch of information about the upcoming title, mainly that "it's not coming soon."

Yan2295 also went on to add that "GTA 6 is being developed," and that he doesn't "know when it's gonna be announced or released."

So, there you have it GTA fans, some good and bad news. At least we can all sleep soundly knowing that GTA 6 will be here eventually.