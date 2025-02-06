GTA 6 is still set to launch in fall 2025

HQ

It's been over a year since Rockstar finally unveiled Grand Theft Auto VI with a trailer filled with interesting details and hints. We haven't heard anything noteworthy about the game since, so it's very understandable that many rumours claim the game will be delayed out of 2025 and into 2026. I highly doubt an official announcement about that will happen before the launch of Mafia: The Old Country, and Take-Two's latest investors meeting makes me even more sure.

Because all the presentations shared with Take-Two's investors tonight reiterate that Grand Theft Auto VI is still set to launch this fall, while Mafia: The Old Country will come sometime this summer before Borderlands 4 finishes "one of the strongest (years) ever" for the massive publisher.

It's safe to say that Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick wouldn't want to tell investors about a delay of GTA 6 until the very last moment, as it would have a major impact on the company's value, so if 2025's most anticipated game gets pushed into 2026: don't expect to hear about it before August at the earliest. For now, it seems like both Rockstar and Take-Two are willing to do a lot to make GTA VI launch in October or November as planned.

