GTA 6 delay makes it to the Parliament of Poland: "This is a huge scandal"

HQ

When Rockstar Games delayed GTA 6 last week, the announcement created waves worldwide, dominating social media and gaming communities. Now, the saga of GTA 6's delays has taken an unexpected turn: this time in the halls of the Polish Parliament.

During a session of the Sejm, Witold Tumanowicz, MP for Chełm and member of the far-right Confederation party, raised the delay in a tongue-in-cheek statement that quickly went viral after being posted to the subreddit r/GTA6.

"An hour ago, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 will be postponed until next year. This is a huge scandal. Frankly, if people don't take to the streets after something like this... I don't know what will happen," Tumanowicz said.

You can watch the video below, and here are some jokes after it went viral: