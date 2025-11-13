GTA 5, Tomb Raider, Thank Goodness You're Here! and more join PlayStation Plus

HQ

Does this headline seem familiar to you? It would be understandable, as GTA 5 has come and gone from PlayStation Plus a couple of times the last decade. Not that I am complaining when it's not the only great game joining the higher tiers of the subscription service next week.

Sony reveals that the following games will become a part of the PS Plus Extra library on Tuesday:

Some really cool additions. I've heard many call Thank Goodness You're Here! one of the funniest games ever, Pacific Drive is an interesting take on the survival genre, the Amnesia developers at The Chinese Room proved that they still know how to make great horror games with Still Wakes the Deep and The Talos Principle 2 is an amazing game that will truly test your brain. Top this with the fact that Premium members will also get Tomb Raider: Anniversary, and it's safe to say we got a lot to look forward to on the 18th of November.