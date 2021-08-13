GTA 3 remaster rumours resurface

HQ

When Take-Two announced that Grand Theft Auto V will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in November earlier this year, the company also said it was planning to celebrate Grand Theft Auto III's upcoming 20th anniversary in more ways than bringing special content to GTA Online, which I basically took as a confirmation of the long rumoured remasters in my Norwegian news piece. This has now become an even safer bet.

Because Kotaku's Zack Zwiezen has heard the same as me; that Rockstar is working on remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for pretty much every platform out there. The plan was originally, from what I heard, to release the remaster of GTA III on October 22 this year to celebrate the original's 20th birthday, but this can obviously change because of the pandemic or simply the fact that Battlefield 2042 is now set to launch on that day as well. This is also one of the reasons why Rockstar and Take-Two haven't confirmed this yet, but we probably won't have to wait much longer.

I think it's important to set expectations straight, however, as these remasters aren't remakes like Resident Evil 2 or Final Fantasy VII: Remake. They're simply a couple of steps up from ports with some medium visual upgrades and such. Not that it'll stop yours truly from returning to this astounding trilogy. How about you?