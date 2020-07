You're watching Advertisements

The new GT4 Pack DLC is now available in Assetto Corsa Competizione on Steam at €19.99 (console players will have to wait for next autumn).

The GT4 Pack DLC for Assetto Corsa Competizione adds 11 new cars from the official European GT4 series of the SRO Motorsports group, but let's see in detail which are included:



Alpine A110 GT4 (7 new liveries)



Aston Martin Vantage GT4 (7 new liveries)



Audi R8 LMS GT4 (4 new liveries)



BMW M4 GT4 (8 new liveries)



Chevrolet Camaro GT4R (2 new liveries)



Ginetta G55 GT4 (1 new livery)



KTM X-Bow GT4 (3 new liveries)



Maserati MC GT4 (1 new livery)



Mclaren 570S GT4 (5 new liveries)



Mercedes AMG GT4 (10 new liveries)



Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (4 new liveries)



The category of GT4 cars will be fully integrated into Assetto Corsa Competizione for those who purchase the DLC:



Championship mode: GT4 season available



Multiplayer: the game update allows players to select their default vehicle for each category. So it will be possible to have an exclusive favourite car for GT3 races, one for mixed class races, one for GT4 races, one for the Cup and one for the SuperTrofeo. This allows everyone to have their favourite racing car and its livery selected before matchmaking and access to the competition servers.







If you haven't read our review Assetto Corsa Competizione yet, take a look over here.