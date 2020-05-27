G.SKIll Trident Z Royal sets new world record

You're watching Advertisements

The G.SKIll Trident Z Royal has officially set a new world record for the fastest-ever memory frequency with DDR4-6666 using an Asus ROG Motherboard and a 10th gen Intel i9 10900K CPU.

This was done by the overclocker BianBao using the Asus RPOG Maximus XII Apex motherboard, not surprisingly, with a Z490 chipset. G.Skill is honest enough to point out that L2N (liquid nitrogen) was used to achieve this, but let's be fair, few who compete for world records in PC hardware use anything else.

While world records are made to be broken, G.skills Trident Z Royal has been behind most of the recent ones for DDR4 memory.